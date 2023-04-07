Twitter Seems to Have Blocked All Interaction With Tweets Containing Substack Links

Twitter users on both mobile and web found themselves unable to interact with tweets containing links to Substack pages on April 7.

When many users attempt to like, retweet, or reply to posts containing Substack links, they’re given an error message that “Some actions on this tweet have been disabled by Twitter.” In some cases, users report the UI seems to register their like or retweet, but upon inspection, it doesn’t appear to be counting or displaying the interactions.

It’s unclear at this time whether the issue is a bug or an intended feature. Twitter appears to have cut off the ability for Substack users to embed tweets in their posts as of April 6 but, per The Verge, a spokesperson for Substack didn’t clarify whether they believed the issue involved a change to the Twitter API or a bug. The inability of Twitter users to interact with tweets containing Substack links appears to have begun around the same time, however, thus indicating the two problems are related.

The issue comes on the heels of multiple recent, mysterious changes to Twitter, including several days where the platform featured a Doge image in place of Twitter’s bird logo and non-profit media organization National Public Radio (NPR) receiving a “state media” label.

It also bears mentioning that Substack announced ‘Notes,’ a Twitter-like posting application that could be seen as competition to the bird app, on April 5.

Substack is often regarded as a place for expert-level bloggers to share their thoughts with like-minded communities, something the crypto community has taken advantage of to a relatively large degree.

There are countless cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3-related blogs on Substack with millions of subscribed readers. As one Twitter user noted, blocking interaction with posts from these authors featuring their work could have a chilling effect on free discourse:

Cointelegraph reached out to Twitter for comment and received a poop emoji in response. We also reached out to Substack for comment but did not receive an immediate response.