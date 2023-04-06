Exchange
Revolut Launches New Crypto Feature for More Than 100 Tokens

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-08 08:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Revolut is introducing Crypto Collections as part of its ambition to produce the greatest crypto product.
  • The function categorizes the Revolut app’s more than 100 tokens into collections based on numerous aspects connected to their underlying technology, such as NFT, metaverse, or gaming.
  • Consumers will be able to purchase a full collection and distribute their investment equally over all tokens, or they will be able to follow the collection as a whole.
The UK-based digital banking service Revolut has classified over 100 tokens based on their underlying technology.
This new tool categorizes the more than 100 tokens accessible on the Revolut app into series based on numerous underlying technical elements like as NFTs, metaverses, or games.
Invest in your interests with our Crypto Collections!
Available in the UK and EEA. Not regulated or protected. Value can go down. Tax may be payable on gains. Fees payable and minimum investments apply.
— Revolut (@RevolutApp) April 6, 2023
Customers will be able to purchase the complete series and divide their investment evenly among all tokens, or they will be able to maintain track of the full series. According to sources, “Crypto Collections” allows users to find new tokens based on the underlying technology and learn more about the protocols that power the tokens.
Metaverse, NFTs, Layer 1, and DeFi are examples of Crypto Collections. With an aggregated view, a client may also track the collection as a whole.
Users will be able to pick areas of interest and distribute their investments over numerous currencies via “Crypto Collections,” rather than needing to choose a single currency. The functionality is currently accessible on all Revolut plans, with a minimum token commitment of £1 for standard users.
Collections encourage users to learn about the technology underlying each token and make investments based on knowledge rather than excitement, expanding on its crypto education offering ‘Learn and Earn,’ which began last July and soon had one million users complete the short courses.
According to company executives, Collections allows users to find new tokens based on the underlying technology and learn more about what the protocol behind the token accomplishes.
Revolut’s Product Owner Crypto, Narmin Ibadullayeva, stated:
”With Collections, users can discover new tokens based on the underlying technology and understand more about what the protocol behind the token does. It also allows users to select the areas they are interested in and spread their investment over a number of tokens, instead of having to pick individual tokens.”
The digital banking app introduced another crypto learning course in March 2023 to assist in making digital assets more accessible. The new course is called ‘Polkadot Bonus,’ and it consists of two lessons.
Users who completed the initial set of lessons will now be taught the intricacies of staking, one month after Revolut announced the debut of crypto staking on DOT, XTZ, ADA, and ETH crypto assets.
As part of its offering for its UK and Switzerland consumers, Revolut permitted crypto payments on its cards last November.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
