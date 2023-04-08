Sweatcoin (SWEAT) Presents Chief Walking Officer Competition

The Sweat Wallet app now features the Chief Walking Officer sweepstakes.

One lucky hiker will win a $24,000 "salary" in USDT or USTC.

SWEAT is up 6.4% in the last two weeks but still trading below key support.

The popular Move-2-Earn app Sweatcoin announced a competition for the position of Chief Walking Officer (CWO). The contest winner will receive $24,000 in total simply for walking and minting crypto while doing so. According to the official announcement, the prize winner will get $2,000 monthly for 12 months, paid in popular stablecoins Tether USD (USDT) or USD Coin (USDC).

How to Become the Chief Walking Officer

To join the walking contest, a user needs to open their Sweat Wallet and press 'Login with Sweatcoin.' In addition, the user has to "Opt into Crypto" if the Sweat Wallet is being run for the first time.

In that case, a Sweat Wallet user must also stake at least 25 $SWEAT, which can be done via Grow section. Currently, the top choice by most users is the 12% APY Growth Jar, as it generates rewards faster than the shorter-term staking plans.

Finally, there are three main requirements for all the participants in this healthy lifestyle-promoting crypto sweepstakes:

Five thousand minimum steps per day.

One selfie a month – twelve a year.

Be ready to share your experience.

The live prize draw for the Chief Walking Officer promotion will take place on the 17th of April on Sweatcoin’s official YouTube channel. Sweat Foundation does live prize draws regularly, but the winner may also be contacted by email.

At press time, the #525 ranked walking crypto Sweat Economy (SWEAT) trades at $0.00909555, with a 5% downtrend in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.