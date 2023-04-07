Cosmos Reveals IBC-Solidity Aims to Connect Ethereum to Cosmos

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cosmos Reveals IBC-Solidity Aims to Connect Ethereum to Cosmos

CoinEdition - Danielle du Toit
2023-04-07 09:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • The Cosmos team shared some details about IBC-Solidity and some of its goals in a recent Twitter post.
  • With IBC-Solidity, it will be possible to facilitate the transfer of messages, tokens, and data across a variety of blockchains.
  • ATOM is currently trading at $10.97 after a 3.48% price decrease.
The Cosmos team took to Twitter on April 6 to share more about IBC-Solidity. The team announced that IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) would be expanding to other blockchains like Ethereum. In detail, the Solidity implementation of IBC aims to connect Ethereum to Cosmos.
1/ 2023 is the year that #IBC will expand to new blockchains, including #Ethereum
@datachain_en, an @interchain_io granted team, is working on IBC-Solidity.
The Solidity implementation of IBC aims to connect Ethereum to #Cosmos
— Cosmos – Internet of Blockchains (@cosmos) April 6, 2023
By using IBC-Solidity, it will now be possible to facilitate the transfer of messages, tokens, and data across a variety of blockchains. This includes blockchains like Ethereum, EVM-compatible blockchains, and Enterprise Ethereum.
The Twitter post also added that by being EVM-compatible, IBC-Solidity can also be used to connect chains like BSC, Polygon, and Avalanche. In addition to this, IBC-Solidity can then be utilized in cross-chain bridges to connect these public chains.
ATOM price Source: CoinMarketCap
Despite this announcement from yesterday, Cosmos (ATOM) is currently one of the cryptocurrencies trading in the red. CoinMarketCap indicates that ATOM is now worth about $10.97 after a 3.48% price decrease over the last day. The crypto also reached a high of $11.59 over the same time period.
Looking at the altcoin’s weekly performance, it is clear that the crypto still has a bit of work to do to creep back in the green zone as ATOM is down by just more than 1% over the last seven days. At the moment, ATM’s 24-hour trading volume is in the green and stands at $160,896,454 after a more than 12% increase since yesterday.
Its market cap of $3,138,919,550 means that ATOM is currently ranked as the 22nd biggest crypto in terms of market capitalization.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions, as well as all the information shared in this price analysis, are published in good faith. Readers must do their own research and due diligence. Any action taken by the reader is strictly at their own risk. Coin Edition and its affiliates will not be held liable for any direct or indirect damage or loss.
The post Cosmos Reveals IBC-Solidity Aims To Connect Ethereum To Cosmos appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text