Binance Market Update (2023-04-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,720 and $28,194 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,853, down by -0.61%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ENJ , INJ , and UTK , up by 13%, 10%, and 8%, respectively.

Market movers: