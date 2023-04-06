copy link
create picture
more
Dogecoin Drops After Elon Musk's Twitter Stops Using Shiba Inu Logo
CoinDesk by Nick Baker
2023-04-06 21:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped after Twitter stopped using the token's symbolic dog as its logo.
The cryptocurrency was recently down 7.9% to about 9 cents.
DOGE surged on April 3 after Elon Musk's social-media company inexplicably removed its blue bird logo, replacing it with dogecoin's shiba inu mascot.
UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 21:08 UTC): Updates price.
View full text