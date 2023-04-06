Dogecoin Drops After Elon Musk's Twitter Stops Using Shiba Inu Logo

Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped after Twitter stopped using the token's symbolic dog as its logo.

The cryptocurrency was recently down 7.9% to about 9 cents.

DOGE surged on April 3 after Elon Musk's social-media company inexplicably removed its blue bird logo, replacing it with dogecoin's shiba inu mascot.

UPDATE (April 6, 2023, 21:08 UTC): Updates price.