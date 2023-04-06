copy link
Binance Winds Down Australian Derivatives Business to Focus on Spot Exchange
Binance News Team
2023-04-06 13:47
Crypto exchange Binance announced on Thursday it will wind down its Australian derivatives business, following engagement with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).
The company said it will focus on building on the locally registered spot exchange, operated by Binance Australia.
The change will affect approximately 100 remaining users on Binance Australia Derivatives, the company said.
Users will have to close any open positions before 21 April 2023, after which Binance Australia Derivatives will close any remaining open positions.
"Following recent engagement with ASIC, Binance has chosen to pursue a more focused approach in Australia by winding down the Binance Australia Derivatives business,” said a Binance spokesperson.
“This does not affect Binance’s continued commitment to the development of the local blockchain and digital assets industry and Australians can continue to enjoy the use of our spot exchange product.”
