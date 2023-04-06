Chinese State Insurance Firm Launches Two Crypto Funds in Hong Kong: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Chinese State Insurance Firm Launches Two Crypto Funds in Hong Kong: Report

Cointelegraph By Helen Partz
2023-04-06 16:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Chinese government appears to be more bullish on the cryptocurrency industry than one might think, as a major state company is reportedly launching new cryptocurrency funds.
CPIC Investment Management, a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (CPI), is launching two crypto funds in partnership with the investment firm Waterdrip Capital, the local tech-focused news agency 36Kr reported on April 3.
Owned by the central government of China, the Shanghai municipal government and China Securities Finance, CPI is the second largest property insurance company in mainland China after the People’s Insurance Company of China.
The new crypto funds reportedly include a venture capital fund called the Pacific Waterdrip Digital Asset Fund I, which will focus on investments in early-stage blockchain projects. The second fund, the Pacific Waterdrip Digital Asset Fund II, will reportedly manage proof-of-stake digital assets.
According to the report, the new crypto funds will target institutional and wealthy private investors.
Waterdrip is a global investment institution supporting blockchain-related projects and crypto startups. Founded in 2017, Waterdrip is known for supporting the Chinese crypto mining industry and investing in projects like Polkadot-based decentralized Web3 network Peaq.
The firm took to Twitter to confirm the news on Monday, stating that the launch of the two joint crypto funds relates to the implementation of incentive policies related to virtual assets by the Hong Kong government.
With the implementation of incentive policies related to virtual assets by the Hong Kong government, CPIC Investment Management (HK) Company Limited and Waterdrip Capital jointly launched a digital asset fund.https://t.co/OeyulJNbo6
— Waterdrip Capital (@waterdripfund) April 3, 2023
CPIC did not immediately respond to Cointelegraph’s request for comment. The article will be updated pending new information.
The news comes amid the government of Hong Kong growing increasingly committed to developing local cryptocurrency infrastructure, distinguishing its crypto regulation approach from China’s crypto ban enforced in 2021. In late March, online reports suggested that some crypto firms in Hong Kong have been increasingly attracting interest from Chinese state-owned banks.
Magazine: Asia Express: US and China try to crush Binance, SBF’s $40M bribe claim
View full text