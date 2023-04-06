Binance Market Update (2023-04-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -1.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,820 and $28,762 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,023, down by -1.78%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include STEEM , ONT , and LINA , up by 44%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: