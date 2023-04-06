copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-06)
Binance
2023-04-06 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -1.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,820 and $28,762 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,023, down by -1.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include STEEM, ONT, and LINA, up by 44%, 22%, and 18%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Hidden Inside MacOS, the Bitcoin Whitepaper
- MicroStrategy Buys 1,045 Bitcoin, Holds 140,000 BTC in Total
- Dogecoin Futures Set Record After Twitter Adopts Shiba Inu Logo
Market movers:
- ETH: $1884.27 (-1.40%)
- BNB: $312.8 (-0.57%)
- XRP: $0.5007 (-3.04%)
- ADA: $0.3854 (-2.53%)
- DOGE: $0.09171 (-5.19%)
- MATIC: $1.1216 (-2.51%)
- SOL: $20.75 (-2.17%)
- DOT: $6.333 (-2.88%)
- LTC: $91.51 (-3.45%)
- SHIB: $0.00001103 (-2.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- STEEM/BUSD (+44%)
- ONT/BUSD (+22%)
- LINA/BUSD (+18%)
