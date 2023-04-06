NYDFS Chief Dismisses 'Choke Point 2.0' Theory of Signature’s Closure As Ludicrous

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NYDFS Chief Dismisses 'Choke Point 2.0' Theory of Signature’s Closure As Ludicrous

Coindesk - Cheyenne Ligon
2023-04-06 08:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Signature Bank’s takeover last month was not a part of any so-called “Operation Choke Point 2.0,” according to Adrienne Harris, superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), who called the idea “ludicrous.”
Speaking to audiences at blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis’ Links conference in New York on Wednesday, Harris said the decision to step in and shut down Signature was totally unrelated to crypto.
“The idea that taking possession of Signature was about crypto, or that this is Choke Point 2.0 is really ludicrous,” Harris said. “I mean, I just have no other way to say it – what we saw was a new-fashioned bank run. When you have a high percentage of uninsured deposits, and you don’t have liquidity management protocols in place, you end up in a place where you cannot open on Monday in a safe and sound manner.”
Signature was shuttered on March 12, two days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and four days after Silvergate Bank announced it would close. All three banks were closely tied to the crypto industry. The closure of the banks, along with the Federal Reserve Board’s decision to reject crypto-friendly Custodia Bank’s membership application, has fueled theories that there is a coordinated effort among U.S. regulators to cut the crypto industry off from the banking system – popularly dubbed Operation Choke Point 2.0, a reference to an earlier effort from U.S. federal agencies that cut off legal but controversial businesses from banking services.
But Harris said Wednesday that the idea that regulators are trying to de-bank crypto is “silly.”
“If you look at our rules, if you look at our guidance, they necessitate our virtual asset companies having a strong banking partnership with well-regulated banks,” Harris said. “So the idea that we don't want those banks to exist, just doesn't make any logical sense.”
Harris added that her department’s rules – despite being considered onerous by some in the industry – have the benefit of providing a clear roadmap for crypto companies wishing to operate in New York.
“When you have rules on the books, when they are transparent, when it's in black and white, and everybody knows what they are, that is the best way,” Harris said. “And frankly, it’s the fastest way to grow a robust and responsible ecosystem that can innovate, that can integrate with traditional financial services system, that can serve customers, and make our markets more efficient.”
View full text