Bitcoin Soars Amid Banking Turmoil: Ark Invest Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Soars Amid Banking Turmoil: Ark Invest Report

CoinEdition - Rony Roy
2023-04-05 10:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Amid the banking crisis, Bitcoin shows stability, settling $650 billion and handling 9 million transactions in March.
  • Demand for transparent financial services fuels Bitcoin’s value and transaction growth amid traditional banking challenges.
  • Long-term Bitcoin holder supply reached an all-time high, with nearly 70% of the total circulating supply inactive for a year.
As the national banking crisis unfolds, Bitcoin has emerged as a beacon of stability and strength, with key data points from Ark Invest’s March report highlighting the cryptocurrency‘s resilience. During this tumultuous period, Bitcoin settled $650 billion, facilitated around 9 million transactions, and issued approximately 26,000 new BTC at a steady 1.8% inflation rate. The flagship cryptocurrency attracted about 13 million new addresses and generated nearly $700 million in revenue for miners securing the network.
In March, bank deposits experienced a 4.1% drop, while the Federal Reserve’s decisions led to Silicon Valley Bank’s bankruptcy and the instability of other regional banks. Despite these challenges, Bitcoin’s value appreciated 49% from a low of $19,500 on March 10th to $29,150 on March 30th, showcasing its potential as a safe haven during financial crises.
The Ark Invest report also highlights the growing demand for more transparent, auditable, and decentralized financial services in the face of the banking crisis. With the number of transactions in the Bitcoin network consistently exceeding 250k throughout 2023 and reaching 277k in March, the highest level since early 2021, it is evident that consumers are seeking alternatives to traditional financial systems.
During this period, the supply of Bitcoin held by long-term investors reached an all-time high, with nearly 70% of the total circulating supply remaining inactive for at least one year. This strong holding behavior indicates growing confidence in the cryptocurrency’s potential as a reliable store of value.
Furthermore, Ark Invest’s report emphasizes that, as depositors withdraw their money from banks at alarming rates, leading to the most significant year-over-year decline since 1948, Bitcoin has emerged as an attractive alternative investment. This shift is reportedly placing additional stress on the traditional banking system and causing institutions like Silicon Valley Bank to collapse.
The post Bitcoin Soars Amid Banking Turmoil: Ark Invest Report appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text