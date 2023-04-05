Binance Market Update (2023-04-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 2.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,970 and $28,786 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,530, up by 1.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STG , AGLD , and PLA , up by 24%, 21%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: