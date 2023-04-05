SubQuery Launches Web3 Data Indexing in Ethereum

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SubQuery Launches Web3 Data Indexing in Ethereum

Cryptowisser - Nikolas Sargeant
2023-04-05 09:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
SubQuery, the universal web3 data indexing toolkit, has announced its beta support for Ethereum. In a press release shared with Cryptowisser, SubQuery said it offers Ethereum developers another decentralized alternative upon the impending launch of the SubQuery Network.
The team stated that SubQuery’s decentralized data indexing solution provides developers with the tools needed to easily organize and query on-chain data for their protocol and applications.
In addition to that, SubQuery provides a custom API and lets developers focus on product development and user experience rather than building their own indexing solutions. The latest integration builds on SubQuery’s existing Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) support for other networks, including Avalanche, Flare, Cosmos (Ethermint) and Polkadot (FrontierEVM), the team added.
While commenting on this latest development, Sam Zou, the Founder and CEO of SubQuery, said:
“Ethereum has been on our radar since day one. Our experienced engineering team has put a lot of hard work into this integration, so that we can guarantee Ethereum developers will have a smooth and seamless experience indexing with SubQuery’s open-source SDK, tools and documentation. We can't wait to collaborate with teams building on Ethereum with the power of our fast, flexible and universal indexer.”

SubQuery Integrates Other Features

Thanks to its existing beta support, SubQuery is already 1.85x faster than The Graph for common projects such as the standard Ethereum Name Service project. SubQuery achieves this by using multi-threading and optimization of the store to reduce costly database writes. With faster sync times, developers can iterate faster and deliver features to market quicker.
SubQuery added that it also brings some important upgrades to existing decentralized indexing solutions, including, far more flexibility and better controls for developers to run projects in their own infrastructure. SubQuery also has the ability to support enterprise-level projects in its managed service, which provides enterprise-level infrastructure hosting and handles hundreds of millions of requests each day.
SubQuery has been around since 2021 and has established itself as the leading data indexing solution in Polkadot. Over the last two years, SubQuery has achieved rapid growth by serving hundreds of millions of queries each day to leading projects such as Moonbeam and Acala.
The team revealed that SubQuery is currently focused on decentralizing and tokenizing the protocol to build the SubQuery Network. The SubQuery Network will index and service data from projects to the global community in an incentivized and verifiable way and support indexing Ethereum projects, and those from any other supported Layer-1 from the outset.
View full text