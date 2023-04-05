SubQuery Launches Web3 Data Indexing in Ethereum

SubQuery, the universal web3 data indexing toolkit, has announced its beta support for Ethereum. In a press release shared with Cryptowisser, SubQuery said it offers Ethereum developers another decentralized alternative upon the impending launch of the SubQuery Network.

The team stated that SubQuery’s decentralized data indexing solution provides developers with the tools needed to easily organize and query on-chain data for their protocol and applications.

In addition to that, SubQuery provides a custom API and lets developers focus on product development and user experience rather than building their own indexing solutions. The latest integration builds on SubQuery’s existing Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) support for other networks, including Avalanche, Flare, Cosmos (Ethermint) and Polkadot (FrontierEVM), the team added.

While commenting on this latest development, Sam Zou, the Founder and CEO of SubQuery, said:

“Ethereum has been on our radar since day one. Our experienced engineering team has put a lot of hard work into this integration, so that we can guarantee Ethereum developers will have a smooth and seamless experience indexing with SubQuery’s open-source SDK, tools and documentation. We can't wait to collaborate with teams building on Ethereum with the power of our fast, flexible and universal indexer.”

SubQuery Integrates Other Features

Thanks to its existing beta support, SubQuery is already 1.85x faster than The Graph for common projects such as the standard Ethereum Name Service project. SubQuery achieves this by using multi-threading and optimization of the store to reduce costly database writes. With faster sync times, developers can iterate faster and deliver features to market quicker.

SubQuery added that it also brings some important upgrades to existing decentralized indexing solutions, including, far more flexibility and better controls for developers to run projects in their own infrastructure. SubQuery also has the ability to support enterprise-level projects in its managed service, which provides enterprise-level infrastructure hosting and handles hundreds of millions of requests each day.

SubQuery has been around since 2021 and has established itself as the leading data indexing solution in Polkadot. Over the last two years, SubQuery has achieved rapid growth by serving hundreds of millions of queries each day to leading projects such as Moonbeam and Acala.

The team revealed that SubQuery is currently focused on decentralizing and tokenizing the protocol to build the SubQuery Network. The SubQuery Network will index and service data from projects to the global community in an incentivized and verifiable way and support indexing Ethereum projects, and those from any other supported Layer-1 from the outset.