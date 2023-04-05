copy link
create picture
more
Ethereum Shots Up to 8-Month High, Ripple Gains 5% Daily (Market Watch)
CryptoPotato - Jordan Lyanchev
2023-04-05 09:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The recent FUD around Binance harmed bitcoin only temporarily, as the asset went back on the offensive and soared to almost $29,000.
Ethereum is also on a roll ahead of the long-anticipated Shanghai upgrade, and the native token charted an eight-month high above $1,900.
BTC Eyed $29K
Following last week’s volatility, bitcoin had finally calmed during the weekend and primarily stood in a tight range between $28,400 and $28,600. The landscape started to change early Monday, especially after news broke that Interpol had issued a Red Notice on Binance’s CEO. In a matter of hours, BTC slumped to under $27,300.
However, as CZ denied the rumors and it turned out to be fake news, bitcoin started reclaiming value and returned to $28,000 almost immediately. The past 24 hours brought another leg up for the cryptocurrency that drove it t $28,800.
Although it failed to continue upwards and challenge $29,000, bitcoin is still 2% up on the day amid bullish on-chain signs and sits north of $28,500. Its market capitalization has finally reclaimed the $550 billion mark, but its dominance over the alts has shrunk to under 46%.
BTCUSD. Source: TradingView
ETH, XRP Up 5%
Perhaps the anticipation for the upcoming Shanghai update is the key reason behind ETH’s substantial price increase in the past 24 hours. The second-largest digital asset is up by almost 6% and sits above $1,900 for the first time since mid-August 2022. Additionally, several Ethereum liquid staking tokens, such as LDO, have soared in the past day.
Ripple’s daily increase is similar to that of ETH. XRP has reclaimed $0.5 after a 5.3% surge. Avalanche and Uniswap are the other notable gainers from the top 20 altcoins, having surged by over 6%.
BNB, ADA, MATIC, SOL, and LTC are also with minor gains on a daily scale. The total crypto market cap has added around $30 billion in a day and is above $1.2 trillion on CMC.
Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: Quantify Crypto
The post Ethereum Shots Up to 8-Month High, Ripple Gains 5% Daily (Market Watch) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text