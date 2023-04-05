Exchange
Papa Johns Will Issue Its First Pizza-themed NFT Based on Polygon

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-05 06:13
Key Points:
  • Papa Johns has released its first digital memorabilia in three flavors.
  • The collection will be available on OneRare’s Foodverse and will include pizza NFTs of some of the brand’s most popular flavors.
  • With its virtual experience center in OneRare’s Foodverse, the partnership will usher Papa John’s into the metaverse realm.
Papa Johns, an American pizza restaurant brand, has released its first digital collectibles in three flavors.
OneRare, the gamified self-proclaimed gourmet metaverse, said on Friday that Papa Johns is offering NFTs for the first time in the metaverse. This is OneRare’s first relationship with a national business, and it will formally debut on Tuesday, with pizza-themed NFTs available for minting internationally. The first NFTs launch is in collaboration with Papa Johns United Arab Emirates, but gamers will be able to collect them everywhere.
Fans of Papa John’s will be able to buy digital replicas of three of the company’s iconic foreign pizzas, which will eventually be able to be converted into real-life prizes.
The NFTs will represent three popular pizzas sold mostly in the Middle East, notably the UAE, but will be mintable internationally. Gamers may gather digital ingredients to make virtual copies of the Super Papas pizza, Spicy Chicken Ranch pizza, and vegan Sheese Garden Special pizza.
Papa John’s is dedicated to researching cutting-edge technology such as NFTs and Web3.0. According to Tapan Vaidya, the company’s CEO for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan regions, this alliance will put their brand at the forefront of the industry, attracting the attention and allegiance of the next generation of customers who are yearning for cutting-edge experiences:
“We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and exploring innovative technologies like NFTs and Web3.0. This not only positions our brand at the forefront of the industry, but also helps us capture the attention and loyalty of the next generation of consumers, who are eager for cutting-edge experiences.”
Previously Papa Johns launched its first NFT collection of 19,840 NFT Hot Bags. It’s wonderful to see how businesses are using NFTs into their marketing and loyalty programs, and it’ll be fascinating to watch how the cooperation between Papa John’s and OneRare develops in the future. So, pizza fans, prepare to mint some NFTs and perhaps get real-world prizes!
With the relationship, Papa Johns fans will have insight into the brand’s history and inner workings, as well as access to some of the most popular worldwide pizza recipes.
Similarly to Starbucks and other businesses that have joined the metaverse, Papa Johns intends to make this more of a loyalty experience, with NFTs serving as a loyalty program. In the future, the startup hopes to provide real-world uses for digital tokens.
Harold
Coincu News
View full text