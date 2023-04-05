Exchange
Cash App Creator Dies Following Stabbing in San Francisco

Cointelegraph By Brayden Lindrea
2023-04-05 05:51
Bob Lee, the former chief technology officer of Square and creator of Cash App has died following a stabbing in San Fransisco in the early hours of Tuesday, April 4 local time.
Bill Barhydt, the CEO of crypto wallet company Abra, tweeted on April 5 that Bob Lee "was killed in SF early today" sharing an April 4 report from local media outlet SFGATE which reported on Lee's death but did not name him.
An April 4 post from the San Francisco Police Department explained officers attended to a report of a stabbing at approximately 2:35 am local time, finding a "43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds," adding:
"Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries."
Jack Dorsey also reportedly confirmed the death of Lee on the decentralized social media platform Nostr. "It's real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking," a screenshot of Dorsey's post reads.
Dorsey responded to a post asking if Lee’s death was real. Source: Nostr
An April 4 notice from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) explained officers attended to a report of a stabbing at approximately 2:35 am local time, finding a “43-year-old adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds,” adding:
“Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries.“
Former UFC fighter, Jake Shields, tweeted on April 5 regarding the killing of a “good friend” in one of the “good” neighborhoods of San Fransisco. He later revealed it was Lee, saying he hoped it “will at least bring attention to these problems” as he was “extremely high profile.“
The SFPD said Lee’s death is being actively investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and those with information are urged to contact the department, which can be done anonymously.
Lee was the chief product officer of MobileCoin, the creator of a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency of the same name.
He gained prominence in the tech industry for being the first chief technology officer of the Dorsey-founded payments platform Square — later renamed Block — and for creating the popular mobile payment service Cash App.
Lee was a proponent of cryptocurrencies, and said in a statement when he joined MobileCoin in December 2021 that “the traditional financial system leaves behind hundreds of millions of ‘unbanked’ people worldwide and consequently excludes them from the associated benefits.“
