Pine Protocol Launch Its NFT Marketplace on Polygon

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Pine Protocol's NFT Lending Platform is now live on the Polygon blockchain. Polygon added that brings Pine Protocol brings NFT lending to Polygon's 200M+ wallets and boosts the utility for existing collections.

Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 5 % in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1.1589.