Marathon Digital Announces a Record Bitcoin Production in Q1 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Marathon Digital Announces a Record Bitcoin Production in Q1 2023

CryptoPotato - Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
2023-04-05 03:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
One of the leading crypto mining firms – Marathon Digital – mined a record 2,195 BTC during the year’s first quarter and increased its holdings to 11,466 bitcoin (equivalent to over $321 million at current prices).
The positive result at the start of the year contrast with the performance from 2022. The company’s mining capacity was crippled due to a massive storm last summer, while its multi-million exposure to the troubled data center – Compute North – caused additional problems.

The ‘Notable Progress’

Fred Thiel – Chairman and CEO of the organization – said Q1 was the most successful one, with a record 2,195 BTC produced. In comparison, Marathon mined 1,259 BTC in Q1 last year and 1,562 BTC during the last quarter of 2022.
This helped the company boost its hash rate to 11.5 exahashes (a 64% increase compared to the 7.0 exahashes at the end of last year). The firm’s goal is to reach 23 exahashes by the middle of 2023 by deploying its previously purchased mining equipment:
“During the first quarter of 2023, we made notable progress executing our two primary initiatives for the year, which are to energize our previously purchased mining rigs to reach our target of 23 exahashes by the middle of this year and to optimize our performance so that we are both more effective and more efficient.” – Thiel added.
March was a solid month for Marathon, during which it mined nearly 40% of its entire quarterly load (825 BTC). In addition to its operational progress, the entity improved its financial position. It reduced its debt by $50 million and increased its unrestricted bitcoin holdings by 3,132 BTC after terminating its credit facilities with Silvergate Bank.
Marathon finished Q1 with approximately $124.9 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and 11,466 bitcoin. The stash’s current market value is worth nearly $321 million.

Some Turbulence in 2022

A severe storm that passed through the state of Montana last summer crippled 75% of Marathon’s total mining fleet, causing a decline in production levels.
“Bringing miners fully back online will take time, and we are committed to doing everything we can to rebuild our hash rate and to improve our bitcoin production… Separate from this event, construction and installations in Texas have continued as scheduled, and given the current macro environment, our pipeline of potential new hosting arrangements remains strong,” CEO Thield said at the time.
Marathon restored the normal course of operations in the following months before coming upon another problem – the $80 million exposure to Compute North. While the latter installed and hosted over 68,000 of Marathon’s BTC mining machines in Texas, it could not turn on 40,000 of them due to regulatory issues.
To cope with the increased expenses in 2022, the miner scrapped its HODL strategy and sold 1,500 BTC in January. The last time it parted with some of its possessions was in October 2020.
The post Marathon Digital Announces a Record Bitcoin Production in Q1 2023 appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text