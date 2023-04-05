Trump NFTs Sales Spike Up Following Arrest in New York

Donald Trump’s non-fungible token (NFT) collection has seen an increase in sales in the hour following the 45th president’s arraignment Tuesday afternoon in New York City.

According to data from secondary marketplace OpenSea, Trump Digital Trading Card holders have collectively sold 30 tokens in the past hour, and 47 in the past six hours. For context, one of the top trending collections, Nakamigos, had 1,286 sales in the same six-hour period.

Trump released his series of digital collectibles in December – for $99, a buyer could purchase a token and enter sweepstakes to earn exclusive experiences with the 45th president. The collection quickly sold out, and the price more than doubled on the secondary market.

The floor price has stayed steady around 0.5 ETH, or about $930.

The NFTs representing sweepstakes prizes associated with the Trump Digital Cards mint have seen zero sales in the last six hours.

Trump was in Manhattan criminal court to be arraigned on 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty.

UPDATE (April 4, 2023, 20:40 UTC): Adds details of the arraignment.

