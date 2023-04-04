Texas Senate Committee Moves Forward on Bill Removing Incentives for Crypto Miners

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Texas Senate Committee Moves Forward on Bill Removing Incentives for Crypto Miners

Cointelegraph By Turner Wright
2023-04-04 19:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Texas Senate Committee on Business and Commerce has passed legislation that would largely remove incentives for miners operating under the state’s crypto-friendly regulatory environment.
In an April 4 session of the committee, Texas lawmakers agreed to move forward in a 10-0 vote on Senate Bill 1751 first introduced by state Senator Lois Kolkhorst. The proposed legislation would amend sections of Texas’ utilities and tax code to add restrictions for crypto mining facilities.
Under the bill, crypto firms participating in a program intended to compensate them for load reductions on Texas’ power grid would be capped for anticipated demand of “less than 10 percent of the total load required by all loads in the program.” Certain crypto mining companies would also not receive an abatement on state taxes for participation in the program starting in September 2023.
According to Dennis Porter, a Bitcoin (BTC) mining advocate and CEO of the Satoshi Action Fund, the changes to the state’s code would effectively eliminate incentives for crypto miners to create jobs in rural parts of Texas. He claimed that lawmakers on the committee had been “swayed by the influence of the powerful bill sponsor” — likely referring to Senator Kolkhorst.
BREAKING: The anti-#Bitcoin mining bill in Texas just passed through Senate committee uncontested without a single vote in opposition.
— Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) April 4, 2023
Texas has become somewhat of a beacon for crypto miners due to its seemingly loose regulatory regime and in the wake of the practice being largely banned in China. Crypto has been recognized as part of the state’s commercial code since 2021, and Governor Greg Abbott — re-elected to another four-year term in November 2022 — has previously referred to himself as a “crypto law proposal supporter” in the state.
SB 1751 will likely next move to the Texas State Senate for a floor vote.
View full text