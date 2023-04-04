Yuga Labs and Gucci to Launch Exclusive Jewelry

Yuga Labs and Gucci are launching exclusive jewelry.

The jewelry will come with unique perks.

Recently luxury fashion house Gucci partnered with Yuga Labs to strengthen its bonds with blockchain technology. After a week of silence, the collaboration looks to take shape with an innovative take through jewelry and NFTs.

Blurring the lines between Digital and Physical.

On Monday, April 3, Yuga Labs announced a limited edition series of Gucci-made jewelry called “Otherside: Relics by Gucci.”

KodaPendent, the first series of Relics set for launch, will be centered around Otherside’s mysterious species of aliens called “Koda.” The collection will feature both a wearable piece of jewelry and an NFT that will unlock benefits within the Otherside metaverse.

Yuga Labs will release 3,333 unique KodaPendents for sale on Thursday, April 6. Users looking to snag one must pay via ApeCoin, Yuga Labs’ native token. Each pendant will cost 450 APE or almost $1900 at press time.

After buying the KodaPendent NFT, holders can claim their jewelry made by Gucci later this year. Each physical KodaPendant will be made of silver and feature a pendant shaped like a Koda alien, inscribed with GG, short for “Good Game.” Each ornament will also feature a unique edition number on the back.

The accessories will be only available to citizens of select countries, such as the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and most European countries. Notably, citizens from African, Central American, and Asian countries are ineligible to receive a pendant.

It’s important to note that KodaPendent will only be accessible to Otherdeed NFT holders, including Koda and Vessel NFTs. The Otherdeed NFT affiliated with the accessories will each be visually updated to don a virtual version of the jewelry.

In addition, KodaPendent will unlock unique cosmetic options for Otherside avatars, which will launch this summer, according to Yuga Labs.

Why You Should Care

Gucci is one of the most widely known luxury brands in modern history. Conversely, Otherside is one of the most highly anticipated metaverses. The two companies joining forces to collaborate on both digital and virtual fronts can significantly propel Web3 adoption.