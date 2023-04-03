Crypto Analytic Platform Spots Huge Transactions of Dogecoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Analytic Platform Spots Huge Transactions of Dogecoin

CoinEdition by Nynu V Jamal
2023-04-04 14:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Takeaways
  • Whale Alert found large Dogecoin transactions happening.
  • The platform tweeted that 650,000,000 Dogecoins were transferred anonymously.
  • Currently, the coin trades at a price of $0.1, up by 27.76% from yesterday.
The crypto analytics platform Whale Alert spotted a huge transaction of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin and updated via its official Twitter page that almost 650,000,000 Dogecoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.
Notably, on April 4, the analytics platform tweeted the anonymous transfer of a large amount of Dogecoins, incorporating the link to Whale Alert’s page presenting the transaction details:
650,000,000 #DOGE (65,559,028 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 3, 2023
Currently, Dogecoin is trading at a price of $0.1, showing an increase of 27.76% over the last day. The coin exhibits a 24-hour trading volume of $5,141,557,097 with a market cap of $13,873,379,100, at the time of writing.
Three Months’ Dogecoin Price
Interestingly, the price and the trading volume of the coin seem to reflect the increasing acceptability of Dogecoin. The price chart shows that, with few exceptions, the coin has been exhibiting a substantial increase in its value over the past few months.
On March 30, Whale Alert tweeted the transaction details of an unknown wallet transferring 350,000,000 Dogecoins to an unknown wallet. The data indicated that over the past few months, there had been several transactions that took place within the community, moving large amounts of Dogecoin.
Significantly, on March 18, the analytics platform Dogecoin Whale Alert shared a tweet, confirming that 623,387,760 Dogecoins, worth nearly $47 million, were transferred anonymously, without paying more than $1.
It is noteworthy that the increasing number of transactions on a large stack of Dogecoins might result in a memecoin’s bullish period.
View full text