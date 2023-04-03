Crypto Analytic Platform Spots Huge Transactions of Dogecoin

Key Takeaways

Whale Alert found large Dogecoin transactions happening.

The platform tweeted that 650,000,000 Dogecoins were transferred anonymously.

Currently, the coin trades at a price of $0.1, up by 27.76% from yesterday.

The crypto analytics platform Whale Alert spotted a huge transaction of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin and updated via its official Twitter page that almost 650,000,000 Dogecoins were transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.

Notably, on April 4, the analytics platform tweeted the anonymous transfer of a large amount of Dogecoins, incorporating the link to Whale Alert’s page presenting the transaction details:

650,000,000 #DOGE (65,559,028 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 3, 2023

Currently, Dogecoin is trading at a price of $0.1, showing an increase of 27.76% over the last day. The coin exhibits a 24-hour trading volume of $5,141,557,097 with a market cap of $13,873,379,100, at the time of writing.

Three Months’ Dogecoin Price

Interestingly, the price and the trading volume of the coin seem to reflect the increasing acceptability of Dogecoin. The price chart shows that, with few exceptions, the coin has been exhibiting a substantial increase in its value over the past few months.

On March 30, Whale Alert tweeted the transaction details of an unknown wallet transferring 350,000,000 Dogecoins to an unknown wallet. The data indicated that over the past few months, there had been several transactions that took place within the community, moving large amounts of Dogecoin.

Significantly, on March 18, the analytics platform Dogecoin Whale Alert shared a tweet, confirming that 623,387,760 Dogecoins, worth nearly $47 million, were transferred anonymously, without paying more than $1.

It is noteworthy that the increasing number of transactions on a large stack of Dogecoins might result in a memecoin’s bullish period.