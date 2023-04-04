copy link
Ethereum Rises Sharply; Dogecoin Emerges As Top Gainer
Benzinga by Lisa Levin
2023-04-04 13:51
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $28,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also moved higher, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) turned out to be the biggest loser.
Twitter’s website got a makeover on Monday, as the Dogecoin logo replaced the Twitter icon on the website’s homepage.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.5%. BTC was trading higher by 0.4% at $28,235 while ETH rose by around 3.4% to $1,863 on Tuesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)
Price: $0.1014 24-hour gain: 30.2%
- THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE)
Price: $1.56 24-hour gain: 7.3%
- Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT)
Price: $0.2796 24-hour gain: 6.3%
- Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)
Price: $0.00001145 24-hour gain: 6.2%
- Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ)
Price: $0.1262 24-hour gain: 5.6%
Losers
- Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR)
Price: $0.06817 24-hour drop: 4.7%
- Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM)
Price: $0.1061 24-hour drop: 3.3%
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)
Price: $0.4992 24-hour drop: 2.9%
- XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)
Price: $0.04024 24-hour drop: 2.7%
- Conflux (CRYPTO: CFX)
Price: $0.3765 24-hour drop: 2.7%
