Dogecoin Creator Says Bitcoin Should Be Regarded As Security, but Why?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin Creator Says Bitcoin Should Be Regarded As Security, but Why?

Bitcoinist by Eli Dambell
2023-04-04 14:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

A recent stunt from Elon Musk triggered a new rally phase for Dogecoin (DOGE). The Twitter CEO shifted the trend for DOGE by swapping Twitter’s blue bird symbol with the popular Shiba Inu logo of the DOGE crypto.

While the excitement is high for the DOGE community, Bitcoin maximalists criticized the meme coin as centralized security. However, the DOGE co-creator Billy Markus defended Dogecoin, pointing to its similarity with Bitcoin.

Dogecoin Co-Creator Comes To Its Defense

The Twitter logo stunt spiked a mixed reaction within the crypto space. The DOGE community saw it as a desirable hype as its favorite token price took to the north. 

However, some adverse reactions and criticisms emerged from a few Bitcoin maximalists. Alex McShane, Bitcoin’s Head of Programs, taunted Musk’s stunt through his tweet response. 

McShane stated that DOGE is an unregistered centralized security. He implied that the meme coin is incomparable to Bitcoin since the former is a shitcoin. Further, he mentioned that Bitcoin is greater than Dogecoin.

Following McShane’s slam, the Dogecoin community went wild with many counter-responses. The co-creator of DOGE, Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, quickly rose to the defense of the meme coin.

In his tweet response, Markus said that Dogecoin runs with a similar codebase as Bitcoin. The programmer explained that the design of Dogecoin was a BTC parody without an inclination to profits. Also, the meme coin has no pre-mined tokens just like Bitcoin.

Markus maintained that if Dogecoin is a security, then Bitcoin is also a security. The two cryptocurrencies run with the same principles in all operations. Dogecoin only has a dog logo on it.

Further, Markus advised McShane to redirect his attacks to others, like Senator Elizabeth Warren. Notably, Senator Warren is famous for her anti-crypto stance.

Musk Stunt Triggers DOGE Price Rally

The famous supporter of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, Elon Musk, swapped Twitter’s bird logo with that of DOGE. On Monday, Musk tweeted ‘As promised’ just above the image of an older conversation with a user. In the discussion, the user stated that Musk should buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a DOGE. 

Within a few hours of changing the logo, the meme coin’s price rallied by almost 35%. CoinMarketCap, data showed that DOGE traded at an opening price of $0.07909, recorded an intraday high of $0.1026, and closed at $0.09608 on April 3.

At the time of writing, the token is trading at around $0.10146, indicating a surge of 5% on the daily candle. Its 24-hour trading volume is $4.66 billion showing an increase of 591.75%. Also, DOGE’s market cap is currently at $13.68 billion, with a market dominance of 1.18%.

Featured image Pexels and chart from Tradingview.com

View full text