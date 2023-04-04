Brazil Bank BTG Pactual to Issue USD-pegged Stablecoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Brazil Bank BTG Pactual to Issue USD-pegged Stablecoin

Cointelegraph By Helen Partz
2023-04-04 12:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Major Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual continues onboarding new cryptocurrency services with the launch of its own stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar.
BTG Pactual is preparing to launch the BTG Dol, a new stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1:1 ratio, using the bank’s custody services. Announcing the news on April 4, BTG Pactual said that the stablecoin would enable holders to “dollarize” a part of their equity, and help customers interact between the traditional financial system and the new digital economy.
“We are innovating in using financial technology for our client’s benefit. When buying BTG Dol, investors have access to an easier, safer and smarter way to invest in dollars,” BTG Pactual’s head of digital assets, André Portilho, said.
According to the announcement, the new BTG Dol stablecoin is based on Mynt, BTG Pactual’s proprietary crypto technology platform. Launched one year ago, Mynt allows users to invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Mynt’s head of operations, Marcel Monteiro, said:
“We recently launched eight new assets, we already have 22 cryptocurrencies on the platform, and now we have our own stablecoin. This shows that the Bank trusts technology and will continue with its commitment to offering new innovative digital products and services.”
As previously reported, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss-founded crypto exchange Gemini partnered with BTG Pactual to provide custody for some of the bank’s digital asset-related funds. BTG Pactual’s Bitcoin 20 Multi-Market Investment Fund reportedly became one of the first Bitcoin funds launched in Brazil in 2021, with custody and other services provided by two Gemini subsidiaries, Gemini Custody and Gemini Fund Solutions.
Brazilian banks have been adopting more cryptocurrency-friendly services for a while. In February, major Brazilian bank Banco do Brasil enabled customers to pay their taxes with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin through a joint initiative with the local crypto firm Bitfy.
View full text