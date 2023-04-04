OPNX Exchange, Which Offers FTX Claims Trading, Led By Three Arrows Founders Is Now Live

OPNX, a first-of-its-kind, crypto-focused exchange that lets users trade claims of bankrupt crypto companies, is live as of Tuesday, CEO Leslie Lamb said in a tweet.

The exchange will offer claims of companies such as FTX and CoinFlex.

Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the founders of bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, last month teamed with the co-founders of troubled crypto exchange CoinFLEX to create Open Exchange, calling it the "world's first public marketplace for crypto claims trading and derivatives," as CoinDesk reported.

