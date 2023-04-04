Exchange
Ralph Lauren Now Accepts Crypto Payments in Miami Design District

CoinCu by Thana
2023-04-04 12:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Ralph Lauren is launching a new luxury retail concept in Miami’s Design District that accepts cryptocurrency payments through BitPay.
  • The Miami location was chosen for its vibrant Web3 community and will serve as a platform for Ralph Lauren to explore future opportunities in the digital space.
Ralph Lauren’s new luxury-themed retail concept in Miami’s Design District now accepts cryptocurrency payments. Customers can make purchases with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC).
Ralph Lauren is opening a new luxury-themed retail concept in Miami’s Design District, and it’s causing a buzz among fashion and crypto enthusiasts. The store will offer a range of men’s Purple Label and women’s Collection apparel and accessories, along with one-of-a-kind handbags and accessories exclusive to the Design District location.
What sets this store apart from others is its new consumer experiences. In a partnership with Poolsuite, a Web3 platform, the company has codesigned an NFT that will be gifted to all existing Poolsuite members. Additionally, customers who hold Poolsuite’s Grand Leisure collection will be able to update their “Leisurist” avatars with digital Ralph Lauren looks through the “RL-3000” website. These offerings allow customers to experience a new luxury beyond just owning high-end fashion items.
But that’s not all. The store will also accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. In partnership with BitPay, customers can make purchases with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC). This move reflects Ralph Lauren’s willingness to explore new possibilities and provide a unique shopping experience for their customers.
David Lauren, chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren, explained that Miami was chosen for this concept because of its strong and vibrant community of start-ups, brands, and luxury consumers in the Web3 space. It’s the perfect market to test cryptocurrency and launch their partnership with Poolsuite. He also hinted at the brand’s future plans to explore digital goods and virtual experiences to build upon their past touchpoints in the metaverse.
The new Ralph Lauren store is a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. It’s a must-visit for anyone interested in luxury fashion and crypto.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
