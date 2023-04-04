From Dogecoin Meme to Twitter Icon: 5 Little-Known About the 17-Year-Old Crypto Canine Sensation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

From Dogecoin Meme to Twitter Icon: 5 Little-Known About the 17-Year-Old Crypto Canine Sensation

Benzinga by Chris Katje
2023-04-04 12:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Twitter’s website got a makeover on Monday, as the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) logo replaced the Twitter icon on the website’s homepage.
The dog that has become the mascot of Doge is an elderly Shiba Inu named Kabosu, and recently a “miraculous” recovery after falling “very dangerously” ill on Christmas Eve 2022.
Here are five things you might not know about Kabosu, the dog that will forever be known as the face of DOGE.
1. Saved From Dying at an Animal Shelter: On Nov. 2, 2022, Kabosu turned 17 years old, a birthday that would never have been celebrated if not for a Japanese kindergarten teacher. Atsuko Sato adopted Kabosu from an animal shelter in November 2008.
“She was a pedigreed dog from a puppy mill and when the puppy mill closed down, she was abandoned along with 19 other Shiba dogs,” Sato said. Kabosu was going to be put down if she was not adopted.
Kabosu now has over 396,000 followers on Instagram and is arguably one of the most famous dogs in the world.
2. Meme Was From a Random Photoshoot: Sato took some pictures of her 8-year-old Shiba Inu dog in a random photoshoot. Her goal was to simply share cut pictures of one of her pets online.
“I was taken aback,” Sato said on seeing the meme. “It felt very strange to see her face there. It was a Kabosu that I didn’t know.”
Sato shared pictures of Kabosu through a blog she started in June 2009. The photos eventually made their way on Reddit and the rest is history.
The meme has been seen by millions of people and also generated one of the best reviews ever given out by We Rate Dogs, a Twitter account that has over 9 million followers and rates user-submitted photos of dogs.
This is Kabosu. She just turned 16 years old. She’s a rescue Shiba Inu who changed the world with an impromptu photoshoot back in 2010. Her slightly raised eyebrows and crossed paws remain one the greatest reaction images of all time. 15/10 such legend much wow
— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 2, 2021
“Never in a million years would I have imagined the impact that my photoshoot of Kabosu would have on the internet,” Kabosu’s owner wrote on Instagram earlier this year.
3. Meme Now Worth Millions: The meme that was the basis of Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies was sold as a non-fungible token earlier this year. The NFT was sold for 1,696.9 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $4 million at the time.
The auction winner was PleasrDAO, a group of investors who have bought several notable NFTs including the Doge meme and a 1/1 Wu-Tang Clan album.
PleasrDAO split the meme into 17 billion pieces, allowing fractional ownership. The move saw the meme skyrocket in value from $4 million to $220 million within the first 24 hours. The meme is now valued significantly lower than its peak valuation.
“We’re so happy to be part of this milestone in internet history. If any meme deserved to be the new meme NFT record holder, it’s Doge,” Know Your Meme Editor-in-chief Don Caldwell, who certified the meme prior to the auction, said.
4. Named After a Fruit: Kabosu was named after a fruit by a volunteer at the animal shelter.
“Her face is very round just like kabosu. I thought the name was perfect, so I kept it,” Sato said.
A kabosu is a citrus fruit used in Japan food dishes. The fruit is sour like lemons and is harvested when green. The fruit turns yellow if left to ripen.
5. Is The CEO of Dogecoin: The highly coveted role of the “CEO of Dogecoin” was put up for grabs this year after popular Twitter account Greg16676935420 saw his title come to an end.
Kabosu was given the new title of fake CEO of Dogecoin by Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, who shared the news on Twitter.
“The new fake CEO of dogecoin is…! One who has embodied dogecoin before it was even in existence. They are the most qualified for the position. It is unquestionable. The goodest doge of all, the face of the coin, who has inspired millions to Do Only Good Everyday. Kabosu.”
Other titles given out by Markus included Elon Musk being named fake Chairman of the Board and his puppy Floki being named fake President of Dogecoin.
Some elements of this story were previously reported by Benzinga and it has been updated.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
View full text