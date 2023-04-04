copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-04)
Binance
2023-04-04 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,240 and $28,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,092, down by -0.91%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ICX, LINA, and DOGE, up by 48%, 28%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- S&P Global Seeks DeFi Director to Expand Decentralized Footprint
- Dogecoin Skyrockets As Elon Musk Changes Twitter's Bird Logo to Doge Icon
- PancakeSwap DEX Launches Version 3 on BNB Chain and Ethereum
- Hackers Use Sandwich Attack to Steal Over $25.2m From Uniswap
Market movers:
- ETH: $1821.99 (+0.59%)
- BNB: $310.5 (-0.96%)
- XRP: $0.4955 (-3.81%)
- ADA: $0.3916 (-1.83%)
- DOGE: $0.0977 (+24.19%)
- MATIC: $1.1074 (-0.86%)
- SOL: $20.59 (+0.83%)
- DOT: $6.436 (+0.91%)
- LTC: $92.42 (-0.59%)
- SHIB: $0.00001136 (+4.89%)
Top gainers on Binance:
