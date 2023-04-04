Binance Market Update (2023-04-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,240 and $28,533 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,092, down by -0.91%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ICX , LINA , and DOGE , up by 48%, 28%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: