South Korean Authorities Seize Terra Executives Assets Worth $160M: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

South Korean Authorities Seize Terra Executives Assets Worth $160M: Report

CryptoPotato by Jordan Lyanchev
2023-04-04 07:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
About two weeks ago, Terraform Labs’ CEO Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro after trying to fly to another country using fake documents to mask his identity.
Once his real identity was confirmed, both the U.S.A. and South Korea requested his extradition.

Asset Seizure by Authorities

For the moment, it’s unclear which request will be prioritized by Montenegrin authorities. In the meantime, however, Korean authorities have been busy back home and, according to local news, have seized property belonging to Terraform Labs’ executives.
Following Kwon’s arrest, Korean law enforcement requested an arrest warrant for Shin “Daniel” Hyun-Song, the co-founder of Terraform Labs. The request was denied, as South Korean authorities did not believe he was intending to either destroy evidence or flee the country.
Following the rejection, South Korean police decided to take other actions against the Terraform Labs’ co-founder and other executives, seizing real estate from him and one more as of a yet unnamed person, according to local Korean newspaper KBS News. The property of an additional five Terraform Labs employees was also reportedly seized.

Seizure As a Preventative Measure

According to KBS, Korean LEOs motivated the seizure by stating that the move was done to ensure all property of the suspects in question remains available for post-trial litigation, should they be found guilty. Among other things, Hyun-Song is accused of insider trading, allegedly resulting in the unfair gain of 100 billion won, an amount worth nearly $76 million.
“We are still investigating the property ownership status of the suspects, and we plan to carry out collection preservation for the confirmed property in the future in order to recover the proceeds of crime and recover damages.”
The total value of seized property amounts to 210 billion won or about $160 million at the time of writing. Most of it consists of real estate, with the unnamed executive having $31 million worth of property confiscated. The confiscated share of Shin Hyun-Song, on the other hand, was worth nearly twice as much.
If the allegations regarding Hyun-Song’s insider trading prove to be true, this would mean that even the seizure of his real estate would not be enough to cover the amount gained by illegal means, with a further $11 million unaccounted for.
View full text