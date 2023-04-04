Dogecoin Futures Liquidations Jumps to $26M After Twitter Displays Token's Logo for Some Users

Futures tracking the popular dogecoin (DOGE) tokens racked up $26 million in liquidations in the past 24 hours in a higher-than-usual move, data from Coinglass shows.

Both longs, or bets on, and shorts, or bets against, were nearly equally impacted. Longs saw $10 million in liquidations while shorts took on $13 million. Traders on crypto exchange OKX were the most impacted, taking on $12 million in losses on dogecoin futures positions.

Open interest, or the number of unsettled futures contracts, on dogecoin futures surged to over $580 million.

A bulk of the liquidations came as social media platform Twitter seemed to change its bird logo to a popular image that refers to a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. Twitter CEO Elon Musk referred to the move in several tweets, suggesting it wasn’t a brief, late April Fools’ joke.

The move could just be limited to users in the U.S. and Europe, as Twitter users in India continue to see a bird logo as of Tuesday, suggesting the logo update wasn't a global rollout.

Musk has frequently touted DOGE, suggesting the meme coin may offer better payment functionality than bitcoin (BTC). In January the Financial Times reported that Twitter was designing a system to permit payments through the social media platform.

At the time of writing, DOGE was up 25% in the past 24 hours.