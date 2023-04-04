Dogecoin Overtook Cardano Owing to Twitter’s New Doge Logo

DOGE surpassed Cardano (ADA) by market cap in the last 24h.

Dogecoin is the new brand logo of Elon Musk-owned Twitter.

In the last 12h, a whale transaction of 300M DOGE was detected.

Following the “Doge” transformation of the Twitter logo, the largest memecoin Dogecoin exhibited its whopping price surge and new highs since last December. Significantly, Dogecoin overtook Cardano (ADA) in market capitalization on Tuesday during Asian midnight hours. The market cap of DOGE hit its 3-month-high of $14.11 billion.

DOGE Market Cap (Source: CMC )

Dogecoin Turns Bullish in 24H

The Elon Musk-induced pro-Doge campaign on Twitter became a major reason for another milestone in the Dogecoin price archive of 2023. DOGE laid its longest 1-day green candle on Monday since late October 2022.

Dogecoin [DOGE/USDT] Price Chart (Source: TradingView )

The largest memecoin, at press time, was priced above $0.09972. In the last 24 hours, it recorded a price surge of 27.63%. At the time of writing, DOGE was in an overbought state – with its RSI above 70 – sending strong sell signals to traders.

24H 7D 30D 27.70% 36.84% 30.31%

Dogecoin Price Gains (Source: CoinMarketCap )

Moreover, whale transactions linked to Dogecoin are picking up new momentum. Notably, in the last 12 hours, the crypto whale tracker, Whale Alert, detected a transaction of 300 million DOGE tokens worth $29,354,400 at press time.

Other memecoin rivals cum relatives of Dogecoin witnessed notable price spikes after this Twitter Doge logo. Firstly, the price of the rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged over 6.8% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.00001145. Secondly, the famed Doge progeny, BABYDOGE, spiked 7.5% to hit $0.0000000028. Lastly, the trending FLOKI’s price hit $0.000037 by recording an 11.3% surge in 24h.

