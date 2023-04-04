DOJ Seizes $112M in Digital Assets Due to Cryptocurrency Investment Scam

Key Points:

Yesterday, the DOJ seized $112 million worth of digital assets related to crypto investment fraud.

These virtual currency accounts are said to have been used to launder the proceeds of various crypto trust scams.

The common criminal operation is to gain the victim’s trust through communication methods such as social networks, dating sites, phone, and text messages and then persuade investors to invest.

“In these schemes, fraudsters cultivate long-term relationships with victims met online, eventually enticing them to make investments in counterfeit cryptocurrency trading platforms. In reality, however, the funds sent by victims for these purported investments were instead funneled to cryptocurrency addresses and accounts controlled by scammers and their co-conspirators.”

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite of DOJ said.

Scammers control websites built to look like legitimate trading platforms, apps that victims download to their phones, or malicious smart contracts accessed through the malware cryptocurrency wallet software.

According to the US DOJ, by 2022, investment fraud will result in the highest losses of any scam reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), totaling $3. ,31 billion USD. Cryptocurrency-related fraud, including scams, makes up most of these scams, with reported losses growing by 183% between 2021 and last year to $2.57 billion.

