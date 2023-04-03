Gucci and Yuga Labs Launch KodaPendant NFT and Physical Necklace on Sale April 7

Key Points:

Two significant brands, Gucci and Yuga Labs, announced a partnership to launch KodaPendant NFT and Physical Necklace.

Eligible purchasers can do so on Thursday, April 6.

Reportedly, the physical KodaPendant necklace is made of 925 silver, with an antique-style finish and a Koda-shaped pendant featuring the “GG” LOGO.

Luxury goods giant Gucci announced on social media that it would be partnering with Yuga Lab’s metaverse game Otherside to launch a limited edition KodaPendant NFT and matching physical necklace.

“Coming to life in both digital and physical form, the #GucciKodaPendant will present itself first as a metadata upgrade for your Koda or Vessel NFT, then as a physical #GucciJewelry necklace.”

The sale will begin at 6:00 a.m Sunday and will be limited to 24 hours. Eligible purchasers can do so on Thursday, April 6. Eligible participants must hold Koda or Vessel NFT, and each KodaPendant NFT costs 450 APE.

Reportedly, the physical KodaPendant necklace is made of 925 silver, with an antique-style finish, and a Koda-shaped pendant featuring the “GG” LOGO, each with a unique version number on the back.

Earlier, the luxury fashion label announced that it was partnering with Yuga Labs, the publisher behind the NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, to bring digital fashion to the virtual world.

According to a report from Business of Fashion, Gucci and Yuga Labs have signed a multi-year agreement to collaborate in Yuga Labs’ Otherside virtual world and their 10KTF collection to explore collaborative opportunities between the two – web3 fashion and entertainment. Gucci and Yuga Labs last year teamed up to create the Gucci Grail collection, using designs by 10KTF creator Wagmi-San for that collection.

This is not Gucci’s first activity to expand to Web3 and metaverse. The luxury brand has cooperated with many other crypto companies, accepting payments of many cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Apecoin ( APE), and several stablecoins.

