Euler Labs Has Recovered All the Money Stolen From Hackers

CoinCu - Foxy
2023-04-04 01:50
Key Points:
  • Euler Labs claims to have successfully recovered all the money stolen on March 13 from the hacker.
  • Since the attacker has already returned the funds, the $1 million in funds raised by the Bounty Campaign initiated fund will no longer be accepted.
  • Previously, the Euler Finance loan contract was hacked, and the damage amounted to $197 million. The protocol was negotiated with the hacker with a reward of about $20 million.
On April 4, Euler Labs said on Twitter that after successful negotiations, the attacker returned all the money stolen from the deal on March 13.
“Following successful negotiations, all of the recoverable funds taken from the Euler protocol on March 13th have now been successfully returned by the exploiter.”
Because the attacker has already returned the funds, the $1 million fund initiated by the Bounty Campaign will no longer accept new information. Details will be released tomorrow.
Because the exploiter did the right thing and returned the funds, and the $1 million reward campaign launched by the Euler Foundation will no longer be accepting new information.
Full details to follow tomorrow.
— Euler Labs (@eulerfinance) April 3, 2023
Earlier on March 13, the loan contract Euler Finance was hacked, and the damage amounted to 197 million USD. As discovered by MetaSleuth, the offender was involved in the deflationary attack that happened a month ago. The attacker used the Multichain MultichainOrg bridge to transfer cash from Binance Smart Chain to Ethereum and carried out the most recent attack.
Euler Finance has requested the return of 90% of the stolen funds within 24 hours. Otherwise, the perpetrator will face legal consequences. On March 14, Euler Labs sent a message to the hacker, attaching 0 Ether (ETH) and warning that if the funds are not returned within 24 hours, the company will offer a $1 million reward for the information leading to the arrest and return of the hacker of all funds.
After much effort, these transactions followed the previous one on March 25, which involved the repatriation of 58,000 ETH, valued at over $101 million at the time. After this event, the perpetrator of the hack gave up his crypto holdings worth more than $138 million, and the final funds were also refunded.
Foxy
CoincuNews
