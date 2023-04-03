Twitter Replaces Iconic Bird Logo With Dogecoin Dog

Users of Twitter noticed on Monday that the familiar blue bird logo, which had previously served as the app’s home button and featured at the top of users’ menus, had been replaced. Twitter has recently updated its logo to feature a cheeky dog, which is also the face of Dogecoin, the meme-based cryptocurrency.

The social media giant’s estimated 360 million monthly active users and platform visitors can both see the new icons in their entirety because they were implemented across the entire site.

The dog logo will also appear as a buffering icon when users launch the app or open the site on the web. This change comes just a few days after Elon Musk petitioned a US federal court to drop a $258bn racketeering lawsuit that has been levied against him by Dogecoin investors. The plaintiffs claim that Musk was essentially operating a pyramid scheme in support of the cryptocurrency, which resulted in billions of dollars in losses.

Dogecoin has had to contend with suspicions regarding its authenticity ever since its 2013 launch. Others believe the currency was initially created as a joke. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and state attorneys general continue to publicly criticize the $1.21 trillion cryptocurrency industry regularly.

Twitter logo controversy

The change to Twitter’s logo has caused some controversy, with some users believing that it is an ill-timed April Fools’ joke. Others, however, are convinced that the change is a sign of something more permanent, with Dogecoin’s price increasing by more than 20% following the announcement.

Musk’s lawyers have responded to the lawsuit by stating that there is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion. The lawyers have urged the court to dismiss the complaint, calling it a fantasy.

It is unclear whether the change to Twitter’s logo is a long-term one, or simply a temporary marketing stunt. However, the controversy surrounding Dogecoin and Elon Musk’s involvement in the cryptocurrency market shows no signs of slowing down.