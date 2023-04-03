KuCoin Wallet Spins Off From KuCoin Exchange, Renames As Halo Wallet

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

KuCoin Wallet Spins Off From KuCoin Exchange, Renames As Halo Wallet

Cointelegraph By Judith BannermanQuist
2023-04-03 19:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Decentralized wallet KuCoin Wallet announced on Apr. 3 that it has rebranded as Halo Wallet and launched a new SocialFi ecosystem. According to the announcement, the newly independent Halo Wallet received a fresh round of financing from several investors, including KuCoin Ventures, IDG, HashKey Capital, and other Web3 strategic partners.
1/ We’re thrilled to announce that #KuCoinWallet has officially rebranded to Halo Wallet!With a brand new name, new logo, new UI, new roadmap, #HaloWallet is ready to innovate the next stage of #Web3 social #crypto wallet!
— Halo Wallet (@HaloDotSocial) April 3, 2023
The rebranding exercise aims to expand Halo Wallet's focus from being a Web3 wallet to a broader SocialFi ecosystem. The wallet seeks to integrate a variety of on-chain and off-chain social media protocols, such as Lens and Twitter, to create a Web3 decentralized identifier (DID) system and engage with popular influencers.
In the future, Halo Wallet plans to gradually transfer governance rights of its SocialFi ecosystem to the community through a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO. According to the company, implementing a DAO governance model promises to motivate a larger number of innovators and users to explore novel financial models and trading opportunities, thereby fostering an active SocialFi ecosystem.
The head of Halo Wallet, Jeff Haul, noted that decentralized wallets are the primary entry point for users into the world of Web3. According to him, the revamped Halo Wallet offers an array of enhanced social features that assist users in creating a well-rounded social identity and locating quality information and prospects on social networks.
KuCoin Wallet has achieved significant progress in the decentralized wallet domain since its debut in June 2022. Since its launch, the decentralized wallet has offered comprehensive coverage for both mobile and PC, incorporated assistance for tens of thousands of tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFT) assets, rolled out features like native cross-chain swap and staking, and amassed a user base of more than 1 million individuals.
In August 2022, KuCoin Wallet integrated the automated market maker functionality of 1inch Network to improve token swaps. The partnership also provided KuCoin Wallet users with access to 1inch's Limit Order Protocol functionality, which allowed orders to be filled at a predetermined price when it was reached. This included gasless limit orders for Ether (ETH).
View full text