Web3 Platform Lisk Looks to Attract New Projects to Its Ecosystem With Grants of Up to $270K

Web3 platform Lisk has unveiled an accelerator program which will offer grants of up to 250,000 Swiss francs ($270,000) to developers looking to build applications within its ecosystem.

Lisk is looking to attract startups interesting in developing Web3 projects over a multi-year time frame, with a particular focus on those working on app-specific blockchain solutions, according to an emailed announcement on Monday.

The platform's Javacript software development kit (SDK) is designed to allow developers to create their own Lisk-compatible sidechains. Sidechains are aimed at bringing about an increase in transaction capacity without compromising the speed or stability of the principal blockchain.

The program's first phase is open now and will run until the end of the June, with a second phase running later in the year from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

Lisk is not disclosing the total amount of funding it has made available for the grants.

LSK, the native token of the Lisk ecosystem, has a market cap of just under $140 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

