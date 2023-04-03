NFT Theft in March Witnessed a Massive Level When $10.9 Million Was Stolen

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NFT Theft in March Witnessed a Massive Level When $10.9 Million Was Stolen

CoinCu - Harold
2023-04-03 13:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • $10.9 million is the value of NFT theft in March, representing a 32.72% reduction from the prior month.
  • Blur sold 74.9% of the stolen NFTs, while OpenSea sold 19.5%.
  • NFT trading volume also declined considerably in March.
While NFT theft decreased in March compared to February, the community remains concerned about the safety and security of blockchain platforms.
NFTs have lately grown in popularity, with artists, performers, and even sports organizations getting on board to monetize their digital assets. Yet, NFT theft of these digital assets raises serious issues regarding their security and safety.
According to a report by PeckShieldAlert, in March 2023, NFT was shaken by huge thefts of digital assets worth a stunning $10.9 million. As compared to the previous month, this reflects a 32.72% drop in NFT theft. This figure also shows that compared with the first month of 2023, it is more than double.
Two hours after a crime, half of the stolen NFTs were sold on multiple platforms. The identities of the criminals and their motivations are unclear, but experts say this is simply the tip of the iceberg and that more similar events are likely.
Subsequent analysis indicated that a considerable portion of the stolen NFTs were initially sold on the popular digital art site, Blur, with the platform accounting for 74.9% of the stolen NFTs. After that, 19.5% of the stolen NFTs were sold on the more well-known marketplace, OpenSea.
Blur is a growing NFT market with severe rivalry from Opensea. The market is continually evolving, with new platforms and marketplaces emerging to suit the increasing need for NFTs. Along with that is the opportunity for digital assets to have more methods of liquidity.
Yet, NFT trading volume fell significantly in March. According to CryptoSlam, NFT transactions declined by 31.42% month on month in March, falling from $1.03 billion in February to $882.89 million on April 3.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text