Binance Market Update (2023-04-03)
Binance
2023-04-03 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,588 and $28,475 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,353, down by -0.25%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SXP, NEBL, and POLS, up by 17%, 11%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- DeGods Begins Migration to Ethereum
- U.S. Govt Intends to Sell 41.5k BTC Associated With Silk Road
- Former Activision Blizzard Executive Joins Yuga Labs As CEO
- Contentious Arbitrum Vote Over $1B in Tokens ‘Ratification Not Request,’ Says Foundation
Market movers:
- ETH: $1811.56 (-0.61%)
- BNB: $313.4 (-0.67%)
- XRP: $0.5151 (+0.16%)
- ADA: $0.3988 (+3.34%)
- DOGE: $0.07867 (-5.09%)
- MATIC: $1.1165 (-0.21%)
- SOL: $20.43 (-3.31%)
- DOT: $6.38 (-0.17%)
- LTC: $92.93 (-1.04%)
- SHIB: $0.00001083 (-2.96%)
Top gainers on Binance:
