The 350-page report asserts that nation-states could utilize Bitcoin as a cyber-security device.

Bitcoin has the potential to play a significant role on the global geopolitical stage as a military-grade solution for securing information, which is very distinct from Bitcoin’s network’s current monetary use.

The report is the culmination of academic research conducted by Jason Lowery at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology during a 6-month fellowship funded by the Department of Defense.

Although “Softwar” does not rate among Amazon’s top 500 books, Lowery’s investigation of Bitcoin has remained near the top of Amazon’s digital currencies category and is presently positioned second in both technology and engineering books.

The more than 350-page book draws on anthropology and computer science, among other disciplines, to establish and investigate Lowery’s “Power Projection Theory.”

Lowery argues that the proof-of-work system underlying Bitcoin transaction verification can be utilized by military powers to impose restrictions on bad actors in a non-lethal manner by requiring a substantial quantity of physical labor in the form of numerical computation.

The book concludes, “Bitcoin could represent a ‘softwar’ or electro cyber-defense protocol, not just a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.” Bitcoin can tangibly constrain computers, whereas most software can only constrain them logically.

In the book’s acknowledgments section, MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Peter McCormack are cited as Bitcoin’s most devoted supporters.

Lowrey writes in his paper that insufficient Bitcoin reserves held by the United States government could pose a hazard to national security if the network is utilized as a cyber-security instrument.