Dogecoin Holders Now Control $3.6 Billion in DOGE for the Long Haul

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin Holders Now Control $3.6 Billion in DOGE for the Long Haul

Bitcoinist - Christian Encila
2023-04-03 13:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The number of people who plan to hold onto the popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin for the long haul has been growing gradually since the year 2023, according to the most recent data.
Despite a modest 4% gain over the past week, IntoTheBlock data shows that over 60% of Dogecoin holders are making a profit on their investments, while roughly 34% have lost money.
But, the most interesting discovery made by the analytics organization is the growing number of holders who are in it for the long haul and now possess tens of billions of DOGE.

Hoarding Dogecoin

These “hodlers,” who have kept the crypto asset for more than a year, reportedly have approximately 45 billion DOGE, worth more than $3.76 billion at the time of writing, in their wallets.
Based on price monitoring by crypto market tracking site CoinMarketCap, DOGE is trading at $0.0776, up a little over 5% in the last week. The coin has been up more than 3% in the bi-weekly timeframe, more than twice compared to its monthly turnout, data from Coingecko shows.
The DOGE rate has returned to the $0.07605 local support level, having risen somewhat today. If the closure occurs around that level, there may be enough momentum for a drop to the $0.075 area.
According to IntoTheBlock, the number of DOGE held by long-term holders is at its highest point since October 2021, when Dogecoin was trading at approximately the $0.30 mark.
According to IntoTheBlock, the total number of DOGE wallets has reached an all-time high of 3.18 million, with investors comprising 74.66% of the total.

Will DOGE Breach $1?

With a 7% increase to $0.082 on Sunday, many are wondering if the meme coin may finally cross the $1 barrier this week. From its weekly low of $0.071 on March 28 to its high of $0.085 on April 5, the coin increased by about 20%.
The recent price increase in DOGE has rekindled investor interest and prompted inquiries as to whether or not the cryptocurrency can achieve new benchmarks in the days ahead.
Investing groups make up approximately 75% of all Dogecoin wallets, according to statistics from IntoTheBlock, which shows that the number of DOGE hodlers has reached an all-time high of 3.18 million addresses.
Meanwhile, Dogecoin miners added roughly 360 million coins to their holdings in the previous month. The blockchain forensics platform disclosed that the total number of bitcoin held by miners rose from 4.4 billion on March 1 to 4.76 billion on March 30.
Dogecoin miners now have in their possession around $357 million at the current price of DOGE. That’s about 3.5% of the coin’s total cryptocurrency market cap.
In a related news, Dogecoin whales conducted 587 transactions valued at over $100,000 on March 4. As of the 30th of March, the number of significant transactions on the network had climbed by 71% to 1,006.
-Featured image from Freepik
View full text