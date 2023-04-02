Allbridge Offers Bounty to Exploiter Who Stole $573K in Flashloan Attack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Allbridge Offers Bounty to Exploiter Who Stole $573K in Flashloan Attack

Cointelegraph By STEPHEN KATTE
2023-04-03 08:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The attacker behind a $573,000 exploit on the multi-chain token bridge, Allbridge, has been offered a chance by the firm to come forward as a white hat and claim a bounty.
Blockchain security firm Peckshield first identified the attack on April 1, warning Allbridge in a tweet that its BNB Chain pools swap price was being manipulated by an individual acting as a liquidity provider and swapper, which allowed them to drain the pool of $282,889 in Binance USD (BUSD) and $290,868 worth of Tether (USDT).
In an April 1 tweet following the hack, Allbridge offered an olive branch to the attacker in the form of an undisclosed bounty and the chance to escape any legal ramifications.
To hacker's attention: addressing the incident and the next steps1. We continue monitoring the wallets, transactions, and linked CEX accounts of individuals involved in the hack.
— Allbridge (@Allbridge_io) April 2, 2023
"Please contact us via the official channels (Twitter/Telegram) or send a message through tx, so we can consider this a white hat hack and discuss the bounty in exchange for returning the funds," Allbridge wrote.
In a separate series of tweets, Allbridge made it clear they are hot on the trail of the stolen funds.
With the help of its “partners and community,” Allbridge said it’s “tracking the hacker through social networks.”
"We continue monitoring the wallets, transactions, and linked CEX accounts of individuals involved in the hack," it added.
Allbridge also stated it's working with law firms, law enforcement and other projects affected by the exploiter.
According to Allbridge, it bridge protocol has been temporarily suspended to prevent the potential exploits of its other pools; once the vulnerability has been patched, it will be restarted.
5/ The bridge has been temporarily suspended to prevent the potential exploits of the other pools. We will restart it once the vulnerability has been patched.
— Allbridge (@Allbridge_io) April 2, 2023
"In addition, we are in the process of deploying a web interface for liquidity providers to enable the withdrawal of assets," it added.
Blockchain security firm CertiK offered an in-depth breakdown of the hack in an April 1 post, identifying the method used was a flashloan attack.
Certik explained the attacker took a $7.5 million BUSD flashloan, then initiated a series of swaps for USDT before deposits in BUSD and USDT liquidity pools on Allbridge were made, manipulating the price of USDT in the pool, allowing the hacker to swap $40,000 of BUSD for $789,632 USDT.
According to a March 31 tweet from PeckShield, March saw 26 crypto projects hacked, resulting in total losses of $211 million.
#PeckShieldAlert ~26 exploits grabbed $211.5M in March 2023.Regarding the @eulerfinance exploit, the estimated loss is $197M. The exploiter has returned 84,963.4 $ETH (~$152.8M) and 29.9M $DAI to the Deployer, and he has already transferred 1,100 $ETH to Tornado Cash pic.twitter.com/kf2Ul4uIun
— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) March 31, 2023
Euler Finance's March 13 hack was responsible for over 90% of the losses, while costly exploits were suffered by projects such as Swerve Finance, ParaSpace and TenderFi.
Cointelegraph contacted Allbridge for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
Magazine: Crypto winter can take a toll on hodlers’ mental health
View full text