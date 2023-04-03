Arbitrum Foundation Scraps Vote, Pledges Redo After ARB Tokenholders Revolt

The Arbitrum Foundation said late Sunday it will break up a controversial governance package into a series of separate votes, bending to community pressure after holders of its ARB token staged a loud revolt.

"AIP-1 is too large and covers too many topics. We will follow the DAO’s advice and split the AIP into parts," said the Community Lead with the handle Eli_Defi in Arbitrum's Discord server.

The backtracking comes after a day of rage in the Arbitrum community over how the Foundation – a centralized company charged with promoting Arbitrum's claimed decentralized ecosystem – held a "ratification" vote over decisions it had already implemented.

The proposal specifically pertaining to 750 million in governance tokens held by the Arbitrum Foundation will be reworked to include "transparency reports" into how funds are spent, the Foundation employee said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.