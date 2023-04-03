Crypto Philanthropy Is Expected to Hit $10B By 2032: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Philanthropy Is Expected to Hit $10B By 2032: Report

Cryptopotato - Chayanika Deka
2023-04-03 08:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The expansion of crypto payments in the non-profit sector has opened avenues for donors. Non-profit organizations of different shapes, sizes, and missions have seen continued success as a result of this emerging philanthropy landscape.
The expansion of the donation option has already generated results. According to the latest data compiled by prominent crypto charity platform, ‘The Giving Block,’ cryptocurrency donations are set to surpass a whopping $10 billion in the next decade.

Crypto Fundraise Forecasts

Crypto donations have played a significant role since the COVID pandemic, further gaining traction during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. While fundraising conditions were severely affected by the turbulence in the crypto market last year. 2022 was the second-best fundraising year in the history of The Giving Block.
The platform’s annual report titled “Crypto Philanthropy Data, Trends & Predictions” revealed that crypto donations in the platform reached a record level surpassing $125 million in 2022.
Taking into consideration the uptrend in donations as well as Bitcoin’s price trajectory, the crypto charity project forecasted that it could reach $1 billion by August 2027, hitting $5 billion in June 2031 and subsequently exceeding the $10 billion level in November 2032. According to the company, cryptocurrency donations continue to be a reliable source of major gifts for non-profit organizations.
“In the face of a turbulent market, several indicators showed that crypto philanthropy has strengthened its position as a reliable vehicle for charitable giving. In the coming years, we expect to see crypto philanthropy gaining more prominence in the nonprofit sector and among crypto investors, as a vehicle for both tax saving and social change.”
The most popular crypto used in donations, USDC, accounted for 44% of the volume. Donations in Ether accounted for 24%, followed by Bitcoin with 17%. Interestingly, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was the largest donor contributing $9.4 million through his philanthropic fund, called Balvi.
The record-breaking crypto donation, processed on The Giving Block, was given to The University of Maryland to fund the research of air disinfection to prevent future pandemics.

Incentive for Donors

The report observed that the “outsized stability” in crypto philanthropy versus other crypto use cases can be attributed to the tax incentive donors in the US as well as other countries have to give using this particular donation method. Additionally, market volatility has also a part to play in the trend since it brings an abundance of opportunities for users to consider the tax benefits of making a charitable gift with their digital assets.
Despite being motivated by the powerful tax incentive to choose crypto over cash, The Giving Block also highlighted the “enthusiasm” for the role crypto philanthropy plays in the broader mainstream adoption of the asset class.
The post Crypto Philanthropy is Expected to Hit $10B by 2032: Report appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text