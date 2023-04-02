Bitcoin Up for Grabs on the Moon: SpaceX, LunarCrush to Send Crypto to the Lunar Surface

A prominent cryptocurrency company, LunarCrush, has stated that in the fall of this year, it will send a private key to a bitcoin wallet holding 62 BTCs to the moon via a SpaceX rocket.

According to Joe Vezzani, CEO of LunarCrush, the purpose of this stunt is to “inspire people to establish networks that will unlock a new era of exploration.”

A quote from his press statement reads:

“It’s like Willy Wonka’s ‘golden ticket’ for the Web3 era, and we couldn’t be more excited to see how it all unfolds.”

$1.7 Million Bitcoin Bounty On The Moon

The company guarantees the safety of the wallet, which includes around $1.7 million in BTC at the current price of the coin, because not even its employees will know the code.

The stakes can be raised, though, because the wallet is public and anyone can throw some cash into it.

According to a recent official press release, the Bitcoin bounty, codenamed Nakamoto 1, will be available to the first person to reach the moon and retrieve the private key for a crypto wallet inscribed on the Lunar Outpost MAPP Rover.

Treasure Hunt For 62 BTCs

To find the 62 Bitcoins will be like going on a treasure hunt, and this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for crypto and treasure hunters to share a common interest.

Launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the rover and its cryptocurrency haul is scheduled for June.

MAPP will be sent to the moon and set up near the south pole so that Nokia’s wireless network may be tested for two weeks, Futurism.com said.

The rover will be left in the hands of any interested extraterrestrial crypto seekers after its mission is complete.

“When you put out a seemingly unachievable goal, the innovation that happens can be incredible. Our goal is to inspire people to build communities that will unlock a new era of exploration,” Vezzani said.

Dr. Forrest Meyen, chief strategy officer at Lunar Outpost, claims that seemingly fantastic ideas can actually lead to discoveries of previously uncharted territory beyond human consciousness.

“Future generations will look to us as pioneers of interplanetary exploration and adventure,” Meyen said.

LunarCrush’s bold decision to send a crypto wallet’s private key to the moon demonstrates the growing acceptance of digital currencies.

Due to the decentralized structure and the independence it grants users, cryptocurrencies have seen explosive growth in popularity in recent years.

The effort by LunarCrush and SpaceX exemplifies how cryptocurrency can be used to fuel innovation and adventure in previously unimaginable dimensions.

