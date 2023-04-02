Binance Market Update (2023-04-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 0.07% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,243 and $28,600 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,425, down by -0.07%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BURGER , SXP , and RAY , up by 17%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.

Market movers: