US Crackdown Will Push Crypto’s 'center of Gravity' to Hong Kong: Kaiko CEO

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Crackdown Will Push Crypto’s 'center of Gravity' to Hong Kong: Kaiko CEO

Cointelegraph By BRIAN QUARMBY
2023-04-02 02:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The U.S. government's frosty approach to cryptocurrency regulation could ultimately see the industry’s “center of gravity” shift to Hong Kong, says Ambre Soubiran, the CEO of Paris-based institutional crypto market data provider Kaiko.
The U.S. has been at the forefront of the crypto sector for quite some time, however, with the government seemingly adopting a regulation by enforcement approach, there is a growing feeling by some that a significant amount of companies, developers and investors will soon flock elsewhere to work in friendlier environments.
1 million tech jobs are at risk of going overseas. As the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty, the EU, UK, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating environments for crypto to flourish so that they can capitalize on the next wave of innovation. pic.twitter.com/2UMkFxajcM
— Coinbase (@coinbase) March 29, 2023
Speaking with the Wall Street Journal on April 1, Soubiran suggested that the recent crackdown on crypto in the U.S. will inadvertently help Hong Kong in its goal of becoming a major crypto hub:
“The U.S. being more stringent these days than ever on crypto and Hong Kong regulating in a more favorable way…is going to clearly shift the center of gravity of crypto assets trading and investments more towards Hong Kong.”
“We want to be where our clients are,” she added.
While the U.S. government has become increasingly aggressive towards crypto since the collapse of FTX in November — with Senators such as Elizabeth Warren even recently stating that they are building an “anti-crypto army” — Hong Kong has been pushing in the other direction.
“This industry we’ve been trying to destroy, that’s grown to a trillion dollars in value, and that rallied 30% as our banking system required a $2 trillion backstop, and in 10 years added 10,000s of American jobs…Has no value or good qualities.”-The White House
— Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) March 21, 2023
The Hong Kong government initially outlined plans in January to become a hub by rolling out progressive regulation to support high-quality crypto and fintech firms in 2023.
While the regulation is yet to be fully ironed out, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFA) proposed a crypto licensing regime on Feb. 20, focused on providing consumer protections without stifling innovation.
So far, more than 80 virtual asset-related firms have expressed interest in setting up shop there, according to a March 20 speech from Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christian Hu.
He also noted that 23 crypto firms in particular have already indicated that “they planned to establish their presence.”
Adding to the positivity surfacing from the special administrative region of China, Bloomberg reported on March 28 that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and SFA are set to hold a joint meeting on April 28 to help crypto firms set up domestic banking partnerships.
Make Hong Kong Great Again!!! pic.twitter.com/K8FV55R1cb
— Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) March 28, 2023
Chinese banks such as Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, the Bank of Communications Co. and Bank of China Ltd., have reportedly either started offering banking services to crypto firms in Hong Kong or made inquiries with crypto firms.
Soubiran also revealed in mid-March that Kaiko itself, is looking to relocate the headquarters of its Asian-Pacific unit from Singapore to Hong Kong, in response to the country’s friendly crypto stance.
“What we’re seeing is a clear support for more clarity on the regulatory framework in Hong Kong,” she told Bloomberg in an interview, adding that “while we’re seeing an increased attractivity of Hong Kong in the region, we are relocating.”
View full text