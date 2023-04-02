U.S. Govt Intends to Sell 41.5k BTC Associated With Silk Road

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

U.S. Govt Intends to Sell 41.5k BTC Associated With Silk Road

Coin Edition
2023-04-02 13:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • The U.S. government plans to offload 41,500 BTC in four batches this year.
  • 49,000 BTC of the U.S. govt’s stash was moved to other wallets last month.
  • The government is still keeping 164,000 of the BTC seized from the Silk Road in wallets.
The United States government plans to offload thousands of Bitcoins throughout this year. The bitcoins are associated with the case of James Zhong and the darknet’s popular marketplace, the Silk Road. On-chain data shows significant activity in the wallets that hold the BTC seized by the government.
The on-chain activity was highlighted on Twitter by Ki Young Ju earlier today. Ju is the co-founder and CEO of blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant. Data gathered by CryptoQuant shows that the U.S. government moved 49,000 BTC to other wallets last month. Incidentally, the government sold more than 9800 BTC on March 14 for roughly $216 million.
A filing made by the government in the U.S. District Court for the South District of New York revealed that the U.S. government plans to liquidate 41,490 BTC in four batches over the course of the year. This would effectively offload all of the 50,000 BTC that were seized from Zhong in November last year.
“The Government understands from IRS Criminal Investigation – Asset Recovery & Investigative Services that the second round of liquidation will not be sold prior to Zhong’s sentencing date,” the court filing read.
According to Ki Young Ju, the U.S. government is still holding 164,000 BTC in wallets, bringing its total to more than the 138,000 BTC held by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy. Meanwhile, Tron founder Justin Sun has offered to purchase the U.S. government’s 41.5k BTC at a 10% discount for an OTC deal in an effort to minimize the potential impact on the market.
The post U.S. Govt Intends To Sell 41.5k BTC Associated With Silk Road appeared first on Coin Edition.
View full text