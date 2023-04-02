More Than 3600 Bitcoin ATMs Went Offline to Record Largest Monthly Decline

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

More Than 3600 Bitcoin ATMs Went Offline to Record Largest Monthly Decline

Cointelegraph By Arijit Sarkar
2023-04-02 13:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Contradicting the growing global Bitcoin (BTC) adoption rate, physical ATMs dedicated to fiat-crypto conversions are on the decline. In March alone, 3,627 crypto ATMs were removed from the network, bringing down the total ATMs to 33,727.
In nearly a decade since the first Bitcoin ATM was launched on Oct. 29, 2013, the net change of cryptocurrency machines installed and removed monthly remained positive most times — implying that total crypto ATMs worldwide were steadily increasing. However, the trend is reversing, reveals Coin ATM Radar data.
Net change of cryptocurrency machines number installed and removed monthly. Source: Coin ATM Radar
As shown above, net crypto ATM installations declined for four months — September 2022 and the first three months of 2023. However, with 3,627 crypto ATMs going down last month makes March 2023 stand out as the month with the largest monthly decline.
Number of bitcoin machines installed over time. Source: Coin ATM Radar
The chart above shows the number of bitcoin machines installed over time, revealing the sudden drop in the total crypto ATMs. The significance of this reduction seems enormous, considering that the highest number of ATMs installed in a month was 2,048 — back in January 2021.
Number of cryptocurrency machines installed over time per each top manufacturer over time. Source: Coin ATM Radar
On the bright side, April broke the three-month-long downtrend by recording 37 crypto ATM installations on April 1. Current market leaders in manufacturing crypto ATMs are General Bytes, BitAccess and Genesis Coin.
After losing customer funds in a “security incident” in March that saw its customers’ hot wallets accessed, General Bytes promised to reimburse the losses.
Magazine: Web3 Gamer: Shrapnel wows at GDC, Undead Blocks hot take, Second Trip
On March 17-18th, 2023, GENERAL BYTES experienced a security incident.We released a statement urging customers to take immediate action to protect their personal information.We urge all our customers to take immediate action to protect their funds and https://t.co/fajc61lcwR…
— GENERAL BYTES (@generalbytes) March 18, 2023
“We have taken immediate steps to prevent further unauthorized access to our systems and are working tirelessly to protect our customers,” General Bytes said in a statement.
View full text